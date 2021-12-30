AmaZulu ready for Champions League group stage

Durban — AmaZulu have been drawn into the challenging Group B of the CAF Champions League. Usuthu’s venture into Africa will see them face off against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, Guinea’s Horoya AC and Algerian club ES Sétifienne. While AmaZulu will not be among the favourites to win Africa’s Premier Cup competition, there is no doubt that their ambitious coach Benni McCarthy will fancy his chances of progressing to the deep stages of the competition.

Usuthu will also be inspired by the fact that they have already produced one of the competition’s biggest shocks this season after ousting five-time champions TP Mazembe in the second preliminary round. AmaZulu captain Makhehlene Makhaula believes that the group is “tough” but thinks that the club can persevere with proper preparation. “I think that the technical team will prepare us well. We are playing against two North African teams and it will be a good experience for us and South African football as well as the people of Kwa-Zulu Natal. It really is a difficult group but we are going there to compete and not add numbers,” said Makhaula.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa is also likely to be crucial in determining whether the team does well in continental football. Mothwa has been a standout performer for the Durban-based club since his arrival from Chippa United in late 2020. Usuthu will face difficult conditions, especially for away games. It is in these fixtures that Mothwa will be especially tested as there is a good chances that they will see him being bombarded with shots. Mothwa reckons that the support of fans will help to uplift the spirits of his team.

"I won't say that the group is a good or bad one for us. It's the first time that we are playing in the Champions League. It will be a good group with tough games, especially when we play away. I'm looking forward to the group and seeing how we perform and finish. With the support that we get from the supporters around Kwa-Zulu Natal, everything should be fine," said Mothwa. AmaZulu's first group stage game will see them hosting Horoya in Durban on 18 February.