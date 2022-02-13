AmaZulu’s Benni McCarthy upset about Raja Casablanca’s time-wasting tactics

Durban - AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy believes that miscommunication was his side’s downfall as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Raja Casablanca in their historic first ever CAF Champions League group stage game at the Stade Mohammed V Stadium on Saturday night.

“There was miscommunication in our defence in terms of clearing the ball and we allowed Raja in behind and they scored the all-important goal,” said McCarthy. “I think we could have done better with our defending and I think we could have done better in front of goal. We didn’t really work the keeper too much. If you want to win football matches, you have to put the ball in the back of the net.” AmaZulu were clearly second best on the day. They had just four shots at goal with none on target throughout the game. They never looked like scoring for the most part but did come very close to netting on the stroke of halftime as Makhehlene Makhaula’s shot struck the post following a breakaway.

While Raja dominated, the game was not easy for them as it took 67 minutes before they found their breakthrough goal via captain Mohsine Moutaoali. McCarthy believes that the host team resorted to time-wasting tactics after taking the lead in order to preserve their advantage. “When the chance to score comes and it does not happen and then you go and concede a few minutes later, it becomes a game of delaying tactics,” said McCarthy.

"Players will go down unnecessarily when they are not injured and that disturbs the rhythm. You don't get situations where you can create chances because there is always a player down injured and it is stop-start, stop-start."