ACCRA – Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah on Friday named Andre Ayew as the new captain, while the nation’s football federation said former captain Asamoah Gyan had been made ‘general captain’ for the Africa Cup of Nations squad. Gyan said on Monday he would quit the national team, angered by Appiah’s plan to strip him of the team captaincy, but the country’s President Nana Akufo-Addo intervened and persuaded the veteran to stay on.

“Gyan has been elevated to the position of ‘General Captain’,” the Ghana FA announced on its website, in what is being interpreted as a ceremonial role for the star striker.

Ayew, a son of Ghana football legend Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew, made his debut appearance in the Black Stars as a teenager in 2008.

He captained Ghana’s junior side to win the Under-20 World Cup in 2009.

The 29-year-old is replacing the Black Stars’ all-time leading top scorer Gyan, who recently had a row with Appiah over the captaincy position.

Italy-based midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been named the deputy captain.

A 29-man provisional squad will leave Accra for Dubai on June 1 for pre-tournament preparations, after which a final 23 will be named for the tournament, which kicks off on June 21.

The Black Stars are in Group F with defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

