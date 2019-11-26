Bafana's Percy Tau named on the list of nominees for CAF Awards 2019. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CAIRO – CAF (Confederation of African Football) have released the list of nominees for the 28th edition of its annual football awards which will take place in January 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.

The awards celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.