CAIRO – CAF (Confederation of African Football) have released the list of nominees for the 28th edition of its annual football awards which will take place in January 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.
The awards celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.
List of nominees, African Player of the Year
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)
André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)
Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd)
Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah)
Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain)
Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek)
Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)
Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain)
Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)
Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)
Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain)
Mahmoud Hassan"Trezeguet" (Egypt & Aston Villa)
Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)
Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)
Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire & Arsenal)
Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)
Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)
Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid)
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)
Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)
Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire & Crystal Palace)
Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)
African News Agency (ANA)