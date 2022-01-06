Caf announces TikTok as latest sponsor with a focus on ’creating and engaging with African football’

Johannesburg - Social network platform TikTok and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Thursday a year-long sponsorship deal which will highlight Africa’s premier soccer tournaments to the services’ one billion-strong users. Announced via statement, the sponsorship marks TikTok’s first major brand partnership in Africa, and will support content for the Africa Cup of Nations – starting on Sunday – as well as the CAF Champions League and Women’s Africa Cup of Nations later this year. As part of the deal, the network will host pre-and-post-match interviews and matchday highlights.

According to the statement, TikTok will also offer, “its community new ways of creating and engaging with African football, with cool in-app effects, a special hub for tournaments, as well as cool features and filters for the football community to enjoy.” Said CAF general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba in the statement: “We are truly delighted to have TikTok come on board as an official partner.” “Football content in Africa is in high demand and together with TikTok we are able to create and encourage the online community to engage in and create the type of content that will take both brands to new markets. We look forward to working with TikTok in creating true African football experiences for fans around the world.

“This partnership recognises CAF not just as a football body but our position as the single-biggest football entertainment producers in Africa, giving fans everywhere, world-class football experiences throughout the year." TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. Users post short-form video content between 15 second to three minutes on the site of a variety of genres. The network was ranked as the most popular website in 2021, surpassing even Google; and is currently the most popular social media network in the world, also overtaking Facebook in that domain in 2021.