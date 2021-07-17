CAF Champions League final: How Kaizer Chiefs rated

DURBAN - IOL Sport writer Eshlin Vedan rates the Kaizer Chiefs players following their CAF Champions League final defeat at the hands of Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly. ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly bulldoze Kaizer Chiefs to win 10th CAF Champions League title

Daniel Akpeyi (4) Only had to make two routine stops until the second half as Al Ahly did not have a shot on target. There was not much that he could do to stop the three goals. Reeve Frosler (5)

Had his eyes on the ball earlier on in the game and supported his attack decently. One of the better Chiefs players in the game. Ramahlwe Mphahlele (4) Started the game well but it was evident that he was a weakling towards the latter part of the second half as Al Ahly started to dominate.

Eric Mathoho (4.5) Did well to clear away danger early on but a lack of awareness on his part contributed to Al Ahly's first two goals.

Reeve Frosler was one of Kaizer Chiefs’ better players on the night. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs Daniel Cardoso (4.5) Started the game decently causing some frustration for the prolific Mohamed Sherif in the first half but a basic lack of communication and anticipation with defensive partner Mathoho contributed to Al Ahly scoring their opening two goals. Willard Katsande (5.5)

Worked hard and did his job decently though understandably, not always in an eye-catching manner. If only the other Chiefs players put in as much effort as him. Njabulo Blom (4) His lack of experience in Africa’s Premier Club competition started to show late on in the first half as he was errant and gave away possession needlessly. This will be a good learning experience for Blom who has tremendous potential but it was definitely a game he will want to forget.

Happy Mashiane (3) He got a deserved red-card at the end of the first-half which gifted the win to Al Ahly. His first touch was bad and cost Chiefs three potential goal scoring opportunities in the first half. Bernard Parker was booked early in the first half. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs Bernard Parker (4.5)

The senior player’s lack of pace compared to his younger years could be seen and prevented him from making the impact he would have desired. His awareness was okay but he could have done better with the set-piece chances he had. Samir Nurkovic (4) Apart from his first-half shot, he was virtually anonymous.

Substitutes: Khama Billiat (5) He came on when Chiefs were in tatters so there was not much he could do.

