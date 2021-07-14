CAF Champions League final to be broadcast on SuperSport

CAPE TOWN - South African football fans will be delighted to know that SuperSport will broadcast this weekend’s much-awaited TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final featuring Kaizer Chiefs against Al Ahly. The match will begin at 9pm (CAT) in Casablanca on Saturday and will be broadcast on Channel 202 in South Africa, channel 205 in Nigeria and on channel 225 on the rest of the continent.

ALSO READ: ’Amakhosi for life’: Kaizer Chiefs get the backing of some Springboks ahead of Champions League final Having secured the rights, Marc Jury, SuperSport’s chief executive, was delighted: “Games on the continent don’t get bigger than this and we are thrilled to showcase Africa’s best in a match of this magnitude. Two of Africa’s super clubs in a major final will no doubt boost fans in these challenging times.” Chiefs will be competing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly. The fixture has been given added piquancy because the Egyptian team are coached by former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane, who has enjoyed great success since joining them in 2020.

ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane sends a warning to Kaizer Chiefs: My team always scores Chiefs are also in the unusual position of being in a major continental final despite their modest eighth place in the DStv Premiership, a point Mosimane picked up on in a recent interview in Cairo. “Kaizer Chiefs are a mysterious team. Despite occupying a low place in the South African league, they qualified for the CAF Champions League final. It is difficult to study them because they score a lot of goals and concede a lot of goals.”

Yet Chiefs, who are into their first-ever final of the premier club competition, won’t be daunted by the prospect, especially as their last visit to Casablanca yielded victory against Wydad Casablanca in last month’s semi-final. If it comes down to experience, it will be difficult to look past Al Ahly, who will be contesting their 14th final - and chasing a record 10th star, a remarkable record, but not one that will be concentrating the minds of Chiefs’ confident crew. @Herman_Gibbs