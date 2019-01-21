CAF Confederation Cup

Middendorp: If Kaizer Chiefs had a week to prepare, we wouldn’t have made the mistakes
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is still unsure about whether there’ll be additions to the squad in the ongoing transfer window.21 January 2019 | Africa
Chiefs’ elimination leaves the club with two potential competitions in which success can be achieved this season, the Premiership and Nedbank Cup.19 January 2019 | Africa
“I had to step up and continue to look at the positive things that I’ve done.”18 January 2019 | Africa
“We could have scored more, especially in the first half. Our decision-making robbed us of some possibilities.”17 January 2019 | Premiership
“It’s not so important if I score, it’s more important that we will go through as that’s what we all want.”14 January 2019 | Africa
It is a long way to go still, but if their demolition of Elgeco and Ekstein’s words are anything to go by, Amakhosi want to conquer the continent.24 December 2018 | Africa
“We will have a few changes in the team compared to last week’s match at home. We have quality to replace Khama.”22 December 2018 | Africa
Striker Ryan Moon has recovered from a fracture under the eye socket, and will be considered for Saturday’s second leg (1.30pm SA time).19 December 2018 | Africa
Middendorp says he will be aiming to 'bring back happiness' after poor recent form18 December 2018 | Africa
The Colombian talisman was jeered by his own supporters during the game at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.18 December 2018 | Africa
The return leg in Madagascar will take place next week Saturday, December 22.15 December 2018 | Africa
Chiefs secured their place in the first round of the Confederation Cup after beating Zimamoto of Zanzibar 5-2 on aggregate in the preliminary round.15 December 2018 | Africa
Free State Stars had their backs against the wall after not taking advantage of playing at home in the first leg last week.5 December 2018 | Africa
The Amakhosi’s next match is on December 12 against SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium.4 December 2018 | Africa
“The pitch is an artificial turf, which is different from what we are used to, but it does allow the play to flow.”4 December 2018 | Africa
Amakhosi are in pole position to advance to the first round of the Confederation Cup. Last week they trounced Zimamoto 4-0 in the first leg.4 December 2018 | Africa