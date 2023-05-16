CAF Team of the Week reflects Sundowns and Al Ahly’s dominance

Johannesburg — As the CAF Champions League approaches its championship round, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly have emerged as the major powers in the continent's blue riband club competition. Last weekend, the semi-final first-leg matches were played and based on performances in these two matches, players were selected for the latest CAF Champions League Team of the Week.

Sundowns finished their match against hosts Wydad with nine players after two red cards but they held out for a brave goalless draw in Casablanca, Morocco. Four Sundowns players, midfielder Sipho Mbule, striker Peter Shalulile, and defenders Khuliso Mudau and Abdelmounaim Boutouil were named in the team. Al Ahly, the 10-time champions, roared to an impressive 3-0 win over Esperance Tunis in Tunisia. On the strength of this performance, a win for Al Ahly seems a mere formality in Cairo this week.

This formidable performance was a superb team effort, but five players produced stand-out performances, with South African-born striker Percy Tau leading the way with two superbly taken goals. The other four Al Ahly players are Mohamed El Shenawy (goalkeeper), Ali Maaloul (left-back), Yasser Ibrahim (centre-back) and Mahmoud Kahraba (striker).

The final two slots in the 11-player selection are filled by the Wydad duo, captain Yahya Jabrane (midfielder) and Reda Jaadi (striker). On Saturday afternoon, Sundowns will host Wydad for the return game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium with the aggregate winners advancing to the final to face either Al Ahly or Esperance de Tunis. On Friday night Al Ahly will host four-time African champions Esperance in the second leg in Egypt.