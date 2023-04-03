Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns have set themselves up for a potential second Champions League semi-final appearance since they won the title in 2016. By topping their group, the Brazilians have avoided a clash with continental giants such as Morocco’s Wydad AC and Esperance of Tunisia.

It definitely raises hope that coach Rhulani Mokwena and his team will bring an end to their unimpressive run of four quarterfinal exits in the last six years where they were twice beaten by Al Ahly, and also lost to Petro Atletico and Wydad. They will have what should be a much easier quarter-final clash this time around, with Algerian teams JS Kabylie and CR Belouizdad, or Simba of Tanzania their potential opponents when the draw is conducted on Wednesday. Of course, nothing can be taken for granted at this level of the game - Sundowns’ defeat to Petro is proof that matches don’t get won by mere status.

Delighted that his team completed the group stage unbeaten and with a perfect home record of three wins - Sundowns only dropped points in draws away to Al Ahly and Al Hilal - Mokwena cautioned against placing high expectations on his “team in transition”. While he did say that he believes his group of players will eventually win the continental title once again, he said he had no idea when that will happen. “I have pleaded from day one since the change in leadership (when he became the sole head coach having previously shared the role with Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela) that we have to be a little bit fair to both groups,” Mokwena said during his post-match press conference after Sundowns’ 2-1 victory over Coton Sport at Loftus on Saturday.

“We find ourselves in a moment of transition and though seemingly seamless and easy on the eye, the make-up of the squad is that they have less than 200 Champions League appearances together. A lot of players on the pitch are playing their first Champions League with the pressure of having to win.” It could well have been that Mokwena was creating a safety cushion or giving an excuse should he fail to win the competition, but he had a point. While Sundowns have been dominant in South Africa, the continental space is a different beast and many of the players in his squad are new to African football. Granted the club have has continuously participated in the Champions League, but player turnover at Sundowns has been such that less than a handful of the current squad were there when they won the tournament in 2016.

“We have to be fair and patient with the group. They have to be given fair opportunities to make their own mark, write their own history and create their own legacy,” Mokwena said. ALSO READ: No-one appreciates what we’ve done, says Sundowns’ Rhulani Mokwena after wrapping up title “We must remember that the squad that delivered the Champions League had tried and tried. So, let’s give these ones a chance to have their own football history.