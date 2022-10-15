Cape Town City crash out of CAF Champions League with defeat in Angola

Cape Town, South Africa - Cape Town City's first foray into continental competition ended in disaster after they failed to reach the group stages of the CAF Champions League. On Friday evening, City suffered a 1-0 defeat to Angola's Petro De Luanda in the second leg of their second preliminary round clash at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.

Added to their 3-0 defeat in the first leg, it made for a 4-0 aggregate and City ended on the 'also-rans' scrapheap. City will now in play CAF Confederation Cup's second preliminary round and their opponents will be made known at Tuesday's draw. City made six changes to the team that suffered a 3-0 loss in the first leg. Mpho Makola, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thabo Nodada, Wayde Lekay, Jordan Bender and Relebogile Mokhuoane were all named in the run-on XI. The first half ended goalless despite both teams enjoying scoring chances. Petro De Luanda came closest to scoring after a fine effort by their Brazilian midfielder Tiago Azulao. However, City defender Taariq Fielies cleared the shot off the line four minutes ahead of halftime.

In the opening half, City's best scoring chances were spurned by midfielder Mpho Makola and Gambian striker Kajally Drammeh. Makola blasted a close-in free-kick over the crossbar in the 35th minute. Moments later, Drammeh's strike, City's first shot on target in the match, was saved by the Petro De Luanda goalkeeper Hugo Marques, formerly of City and last season's 'PSL Goalkeeper of the Year'. It was the same story in the second half when both teams enjoyed several scoring chances. Both teams were also denied penalties after handball offences. Petro De Luanda finally broke the deadlock two minutes ahead of the final whistle when their substitute Leandro Cabibi scored with a solo effort after he picked up a poor clearance and tip-toed his way past the defence before sending the ball wide of City goalkeeper Darren Keet.

