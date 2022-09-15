Cape Town City have the right tools to go to war, says Khanyisa Mayo

Cape Town - Khanyiso Mayo believes Cape Town City “have the right tools to go to war” when they travel to the Republic of the Congo to face AS Otoho in their second leg Caf Champions League preliminary round fixture on Sunday. City lead the Congolese Premier League champions 2-0 after the first leg last Saturday at Athlone Stadium, with goals from Taahir Goedeman and Marc van Heerden handing the Cape Town team the advantage.

But Mayo, who has been in good form for City this season with four goals already, knows the enormity of the challenge facing coach Eric Tinkler’s team this weekend. “Coming into the game we know it’s going to be a tough one,” Mayo said. “It’s not going to be easy, we are facing opponents that we beat 2-0 at home, and now that are going to want to win. “It’s their stadium, their home ground with their fans, but we are ready to do the job. We have prepared mentally, physically because we know it's a tough one for us. But we have the right tools to go into the war and to come back with victory.”

City would be well-advised not to head to the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat in Brazzaville with a defensive mindset in the hope that they can defend their two-goal advantage. An away goal, and the earlier the better to hopefully quieten down the expectant vociferous AS Otoho home support, will do wonders to settle the nerves of the City players, particularly the likes of rookie midfielder Goedeman. The 22-year-old is playing in his maiden season in the Premiership after gaining promotion from City’s Diski side.

His performances have been hugely impressive, providing plenty of energy and running in City’s midfield, before finally opening his goal-scoring account last weekend. It was a pivotal moment in the youngster’s career, especially after missing a sitter against Sekhukhune United last week. Filled with the confidence of getting the goal-scoring monkey off his back, and being prepped by Tinkler for his first sojourn into Africa, Goedeman believes City can advance to the Champions League group stages for the first time

“I am very excited for the upcoming Caf fixture. Scoring my first goal for the club in Caf is a tremendous achievement. Coach Eric is very supportive, and I am looking forward to Africa. It’s my first year playing Caf, so I am very excited,” Goedeman said. “Coach Eric spoke about the challenges that we are going to face in Africa. Bus drives to the stadium, the travelling, the climate in Africa, but we are well prepared for what's coming our way.” City will also do well to focus squarely on the challenge ahead of them after a week of transfer rumblings around star left-back Terrence Mashego's expected switch to league champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Congolese defender Nathan Fasika’s proposed move to Europe.