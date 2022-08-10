Cape Town City raring to get their Champions League campaign started

Johannesburg — Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says the club are looking forward to making their debut in the Caf Champions League, especially after learning of their first opponents. City achieved the improbable last season when they finished runners-up in the Premiership to qualify for the Champions League.

It was a huge achievement for the club, who were only formed six years ago by veteran football administrator John Comitis. Tinkler, meanwhile, is set to get another bite at Champions League football, having reached the final with Orlando Pirates as an assistant coach in 2013. City’s work is cut out for them in Africa. They will have to get past the preliminary qualifiers, group and knockout stage before thinking of the final.

In the first round of the preliminary qualifiers, they were drawn against Congolese outfit AS Otoho for the home-and-away games in September. “We have to try and win in the first preliminary round in order to move on in the competition,” Tinker told City’s media department after the draw. “We are playing against AS Otoho from Congo. So, our analyst has to work hard and try to get as much information as he can about them.

“I am excited to be involved in the Champions League again. I know the players are eager to represent the club in such a prestigious tournament.” Ahead of what promises to be a tough season, City made a handful of signings, including US-born attacking midfielder Jordan Bender. However, their league campaign has gotten off to a poor start after they lost their opening two matches.

In their opener, they were beaten 2-0 by champions Mamelodi Sundowns at home before losing 3-2 to Swallows FC in Dobsonville. Despite the loss to the Dube Birds, City were impressive in coming from two goals down to level the game at 2-2 before conceding a late penalty. Darwin Gonzalez was voted as the man of the match after getting his first goal of the season, while he kept Swallows’ defence on their toes.

“I haven’t had an opportunity to see whether that was a penalty or not. But I am very proud of my boys,” Tinkler said on SuperSport after the game. “I think we played some very good football right from the first whistle. We could have scored two goals as early as the first two minutes of the game. “But we didn’t take our chances. They scored from the first cross they put in the box. And the second goal was a fantastic strike from distance.”