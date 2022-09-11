Cape Town City’s Eric Tinkler happy with versatility of team in CAF Champions League win

Durban — As his team had to work with very limited resources for their preparation, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler was pleased by the way his side played in their 2-0 win against Otoho d Ohoyo on Saturday.

"The only footage we had of them was a cup game they played a few weeks ago. Our analysts found it from YouTube. They play a lot of long balls and second balls. There was uncertainty in terms of how they would play. They appointed a new coach. We got some information about their players and their positions," said Tinkler.

Tinkler was also happy with the way his side played and remained calm even as the away side tried to regularly change tactics.

"We should have scored two or three goals in the second half. They changed their formation to a back three. They used a back five and tried to frustrate us. A few times their keeper took longer than five seconds to release the ball. Even though they played with a low block, we should have scored more," said Tinkler.