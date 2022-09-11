Cape Town City’s Eric Tinkler happy with versatility of team in CAF Champions League win

Durban — As his team had to work with very limited resources for their preparation, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler was pleased by the way his side played in their 2-0 win against Otoho d Ohoyo on Saturday.
City won the game via goals from Taahir Goedeman and Marc van Heerden.
"The only footage we had of them was a cup game they played a few weeks ago. Our analysts found it from YouTube. They play a lot of long balls and second balls. There was uncertainty in terms of how they would play. They appointed a new coach. We got some information about their players and their positions," said Tinkler.
Tinkler was also happy with the way his side played and remained calm even as the away side tried to regularly change tactics.
"We should have scored two or three goals in the second half. They changed their formation to a back three. They used a back five and tried to frustrate us. A few times their keeper took longer than five seconds to release the ball. Even though they played with a low block, we should have scored more," said Tinkler.
Mokwena perplexed why people are starting to doubt Sundowns' prowess
Ramovic backs Buthelezi to get Bafana call-up despite goalkeeping blunder
Zitha Kwinika's late goal for Kaizer Chiefs denies 10-man Marumo Gallants from bagging first win
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro heaps praise on Zakhele Lepasa
Sundowns return to the top of the league after beating Golden Arrows
Stellies claim maiden Premiership victory over Swallows
The result puts City in a commanding position ahead of the second leg that will be played in Brazzaville next weekend.
City will also hope that the result will give them confidence to revive their stuttering performances in the league. After finishing second in the league last season, City are currently ninth with nine points after eight games.
IOL Sport