Chawapiwa optimistic Zimbabwe can do a double over SA in World Cup qualifiers









amazulu and Zimbabwe international winger Talent Chawapiwa is hopeful of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup. BackpagePix DURBAN – Talent Chawapiwa is dreaming big in 2020. The AmaZulu and Zimbabwe international winger has set his sights on inspiring his club and country to greatness. Zimbabwe were drawn against Bafana Bafana, Ghana and Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers. The Warriors are searching for their maiden World Cup appearance. They qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in the past four years. Chawapiwa feels his country has a good chance and he believes that his and his teammates’ knowledge of the South Africans will be an advantage when they play Bafana. “We have a young generation that wants to make history. We have a young generation that is willing to work together to achieve big things. We know that it won’t be easy because Ghana have quality players that are playing abroad most of them. We don’t know much about Ethiopia but we won’t take them for granted,” Chawapiwa explained in an interview with Independent Media.

Bafana haven’t qualified for the World Cup since 2002. The last time they played at the World Cup was in 2010 as hosts. They missed out in 2014 in Brazil and 2018 in Russia.

Previously, Bafana made two World Cup appearances in 1998 in France and 2002 in Japan/Korea.

“The only thing that our generation hasn’t done is to qualify for the World Cup. That is also my dream to compete with the top talent of world football. We want to break that barrier and bring a smile to our country. It is not going to be easy,” he added.

Chawapiwa said they will be targeting six points against Bafana. They want to win home and away.

“We can get six points against Bafana Bafana but we can’t just do it by talking. It requires a lot of discipline and hard work. Bafana knows us. They know how we are, plus they have good players who are playing in Europe. It is going to be tough but we can do it,” Chawapiwa explained.

Chawapiwa is an integral part of that Zimbabwean squad. He is expected to play a pivotal role in the qualifiers.

“It is all about hard work and staying focused. If God allows us, we can go to the World Cup. Step by step, we will get there. I’m hoping to qualify for the World Cup and win trophies with AmaZulu,” said the former Baroka FC winger.

Tonight at 6pm, all eyes will be on him to do his magic on the left flank when Usuthu battle it out with rejuvenated Orlando Pirates for maximum points at Orlando Stadium in the Absa Premiership.

IOL Sport