DURBAN – Talent Chawapiwa is dreaming big in 2020. The AmaZulu and Zimbabwe international winger has set his sights on inspiring his club and country to greatness.
Zimbabwe were drawn against Bafana Bafana, Ghana and Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers.
The Warriors are searching for their maiden World Cup appearance. They qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in the past four years.
Chawapiwa feels his country has a good chance and he believes that his and his teammates’ knowledge of the South Africans will be an advantage when they play Bafana.
“We have a young generation that wants to make history. We have a young generation that is willing to work together to achieve big things. We know that it won’t be easy because Ghana have quality players that are playing abroad most of them. We don’t know much about Ethiopia but we won’t take them for granted,” Chawapiwa explained in an interview with Independent Media.