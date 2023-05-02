CR Belouizdad coach Nabil Kouki: Mamelodi Sundowns are streets ahead of the rest of Africa

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns will be the most feared team of the four semi-finalists in the Caf Champions League, if the remarks of CR Belouizdad coach Nabil Kouki are anything to go by, Speaking at Saturday's post-match press conference, the Tunisian-born Kouki said he marvelled at the excellence of Sundowns, who beat the visiting Algerians 2-1 in the second leg of their quarter-final clash at Loftus.

A week ago, Kouki saw his CR Belouizdad charges taken to the cleaners in their Algiers backyard where they suffered a demoralising 4-1 thumping. Speaking through an interpreter Kouki said: “Mamelodi Sundowns are the strongest team in Africa right now. Around the world all the coaches can see that Mamelodi Sundowns are on a higher level in Africa. The other teams are not equal.”

It was wonderful praise from someone who looked highly troubled most of the time during Saturday's match. He and his players found defeat hard to swallow and they made no secret of it. As the players and officials were leaving the field at halftime, an angry Kouki gave Mauritanian referee Abdel Aziz Bouh an earful.

It was not clear what Kouki's gripe was, but his team were very lucky not to concede a penalty after Peter Shalulile was struck around the chest area by a CR Belouizdad defender, who was trying to clear a bouncing ball. Following the result, Sundowns will meet three-time winners Wydad AC in the semi-finals. The first leg in two weeks' time will be played in Morocco, and a week later, the second leg will take place in Pretoria. The Moroccan venue, the Stade Mohammed V, holds fond memories for Wydad AC because last May they defeated 10-time champions Al Ahly 2-0 in the final.

In the days leading up to last year’s final, a brouhaha erupted because Al Ahly felt Wydad AC was handed an advantage by playing at their home venue. Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena was delighted by Kouki's comments, but it also caused him to reflect when Stellenbosch FC recently beat his team in the Nedbank Cup. He recalled that some fans were calling for his head. He said Kouki is a seasoned campaigner who is well-travelled in Africa, and Mokwena took his comments to heart.

"We receive Kouki's compliments with a lot of humility and appreciation," said Mokwena. "It comes from a very experienced coach on the continent, but you know like I always say with the pleasantries, it’s like being fed honey on a knife.

"I do not have to go too far back because a couple of weeks ago, we lost to the Stellenbosch, and we were the worst team, I was the worst coach, but that is football for you. "In football, you have to take the good moments, just like you take the bad moments. "We have a 24-hour rule, so we’ll enjoy the game, the feeling, and then rest, lots of sleep, lots of water, then we clean the game from our system and start preparing for a very difficult match against AmaZulu."

On Wednesday, Sundowns will play AmaZulu at the Princess Magogo Stadium. This will be Sundowns' third last Premiership game for the season. At this stage, Sundowns, the league champions, are only concerned about setting records. This clash against AmaZulu will also serve as a warm-up for the semi-final first leg clash against Wydad AC next Friday. @Herman_Gibbs