Desiree Ellis named Women's African Coach of the Year









Banyana Banyana's Desiree Ellis (with trophy) was on Tuesday named Women's African Coach of the Year. Photo: Mandla Gagayi on facebook HURGHADA – Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis clinched another top continental award for South Africa on Tuesday when she was named the Women's African Coach of the Year. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards was held at the Albatros Citadel Hotel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, on the shores of Egypt’s Red Sea. Ellis' nomination was one of three that came South Africa's way with Thembi Kgatlana nominated in the Women’s African Player of the Year category as well as Banyana Banyana in the Women's National Team of the Year category. In a social media post on Tuesday night, Mandla Gagayi, head of Sport Administration at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) wrote: "Coach Des did it again, Congratulations!!!!!!!! #ForeverProud #Udubs - 2019 CAF Women’s Coach of the Year"

Diseree Ellis is your Women’s African Coach of the Year 👑👏



Who’ll win the prestigious award next? #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/IKioeIgCWr — #CAFAwards2019 (@CAF_Online) January 7, 2020

Another big winner on the night was Sadio Mane, who walked away with the Men's African Footballer of the Year gong for 2019.

Mane stood out head above shoulders after winning the Champions League with Liverpool and leading Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

This is Mane's first top continental award after finishing runner-up to fellow 2019 nominee and highly-fancied Mohamed Salah of Egypt in 2017 and 2018 and after coming third in at the CAF Awards in 2016.

All the Award Winners are :

African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria - Algeria)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Federation of the Year

Egyptian Football Association

Special Award

Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)

CAF Fifpro Best XI

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Reuters and IOL Sport staff



