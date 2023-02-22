Dominant Mamelodi Sundowns to face their biggest test against Al Ahly

Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns are where they want to be — on top of the standings on both the domestic and continental fronts. Not since the establishment of the PSL has a team won 15 games in a row, let alone five consecutive league titles in the top flight.

But Sundowns set both records to not only continue their dominance in South Africa, but to take a step closer to winning an unprecedented sixth Premiership title in a row. Sure, there have been a lot of factors that have played into that feat, including the buying power of the club, but kudos should go to the technical team and players. Coach Rhulani Mokwena has embodied his role since taking over the reins late last year, with his preference for wearing cargo pants posing the spirit of a true warrior.

Mokwena is yet to lose a game or drop a point since taking over as sole head coach at Sundowns. But that wouldn’t be possible without his players who have ensured that they are where they want to be. The senior players have extended a helping hand to new arrivals, ensuring that they adapt seamlessly and are part and parcel of the club’s winning culture. The group, moreover, has ensured that they have bagged 55 points in the league, a whopping 22 ahead of second-placed SuperSport United.

Sundowns’ winning mentality hasn’t allowed them to rest on their laurels as they won their first two games in the Caf Champions League group stage. That was a pleasant start to a competition they badly want to win this season, following their failure to win the tournament since 2016. But the Brazilians are set to face their biggest test in a long time when they visit arch-rivals Al Ahly in their third game of Group B on Saturday in Cairo.

Sure, Sundowns are favourites on paper but they know that Al Ahly who lost their opening game in the group last week to Al Hilal, will be fired up for the clash. “The preparations are going well. Everyone is looking forward to going out to Cairo and face Al Ahly,” goalkeeper Denis Onyango said. “It’s always a big clash when we face Al Ahly. It’s becoming one of the biggest clashes in Africa in terms of the Champions League and clubs.

“Everyone is happy that we are going to play them when we have six points and are on a winning streak as a team.” Sundowns and Al Ahly have shared some talents down the years, including coach Pitso Mosimane who left the Tshwane club to join the Egyptian outfit in 2020. @Mihlalibaleka