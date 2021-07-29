Draw for Caf Women's Cosafa League qualifier completed
DURBAN – The draw for the zonal qualifiers of the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions Cosafa League qualifier took place in Johannesburg on Thursday.
South African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have been drawn in Group A where they will play alongside Lesotho Defence Force (Lesotho), Double Action Ladies (Botswana) and Wanderers LFC (Eswatini).
Group B comprises Green Buffaloes Women FC (Zambia), Black Rhinos (Zimbabwe) and TURA Magic FC (Namibia).
The tournament will take place from August 26-September 4 with the winner receiving the right to play in the Caf Women’s Champions League.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.
“This is a momentous day for us in the Cosafa region,” Cosafa general; secretary Sue Destombes said.
“This is something that we have had on our radar for a while, but it's a great initiative from Caf to implement a Champions League competition and do the qualifiers at a zonal level.
“We have seven teams taking part in 2021, but by next year we hope to have all 14 of our member associations participating. This is just the start, but we are putting a peg in the ground.”