Draw for Caf Women's Cosafa League qualifier completed

DURBAN – The draw for the zonal qualifiers of the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions Cosafa League qualifier took place in Johannesburg on Thursday. South African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have been drawn in Group A where they will play alongside Lesotho Defence Force (Lesotho), Double Action Ladies (Botswana) and Wanderers LFC (Eswatini).

Group B comprises Green Buffaloes Women FC (Zambia), Black Rhinos (Zimbabwe) and TURA Magic FC (Namibia). The tournament will take place from August 26-September 4 with the winner receiving the right to play in the Caf Women’s Champions League. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.