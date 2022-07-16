Durban to stage memorable Cosafa Cup final between Zambia and Namibia

Durban — Zambia and Namibia will go head to head in what is set to be a memorable final at the Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday. Two sides have provided great entertaining in the knockout stages of this competition and are deservedly in the final showdown to determine southern africa's prime champions.

Following an anxiety riddled penalty shootout victory against Botswana in the quarter final, Zambia found their stride and shooting boots at just the right time as they scored four of seven goals against Senegal in the semis. In just two games, the Chipolopolo have found the back of the net five times, signs of a team beaming with confidence in front of goal. The eleven time winners of this competition did show frailties in defence and concentration, the kind of indications the Brave Warriors of Namibia would've noted as they plot a way to overcome them.

Allen Kapila and Dominic Chanda allowed an element of slight of complacency sneak into their game at the heart of the Zambian defence with 15 minutes to go After seemingly scoring the match clinching fourth goal, they went on to concede two goals more and would've gone penalties if not for the last shot of the match rebounding off the upright. The 2016 winners of this competition, Namibia are spotting a fairly inexperienced squad at this year's competition and will hope to impose their youthful exuberance on Zambia

The Brave Warriors head into this game as 1the slightly unfavorable side and the formation utilised by coach Collin Benjamin suggested that the side setting up in a 4-4-2 never looks to sit back and absorb pressure. It's gonna be interesting to see whether Chipolopolo manager Moses Sichone sticks to his tried and tested 4-3-3 formation. The Zambian trio of Kelvin Kapumbu, Prince Mumba and Patrick Gondwe terrorised African champions Senegal last time and won a midfield battle that effectively clinched their place in the final.

Kapumbu has dazzled in the tournament so far and if the Zesco United man plays anywhere to full potential than Namibia are in the for a testing day at the office and his skill, pace and shooting abilities could be decisive in a contest expected to be highly contested and tight. While Absolom Limbodi has been wreaking havoc for his opponents since their first game in the competition and has registered three goal involvements in the last two games. The final showdown is set to kick off at 7pm at the Moses Mabhida Stadium while Bafana Bafana look to win the Plate Final when they take on Botswana at the Sugar Ray Xulu stadium at 10am.

