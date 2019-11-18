African football powerhouse Egypt were held to a goalless draw by lowly Comoros in their CAF Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in Moroni. Photo: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

CAIRO – African football powerhouse Egypt were held to a goalless draw by lowly Comoros in their CAF Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in Moroni on Monday evening. Egypt, playing without their injured talisman, Mohamed Salah, are now winless after two matches in the qualifying. The seven-time African champions have now accumulated just two points from two games after being held to a 1-1 draw by Kenya’s Harambee Stars in the Group G opener in Alexandria last Thursday.

Comoros now head the group with four points having picked a 1-0 victory away to Togo last week.

Against Egypt's Pharaohs, Comoros came close pulling off a shocking win when their dangerman Faiz Selemani was denied by the crossbar.

Selemani constantly posed a danger for the Egyptian defence marshalled by Ahmed Hegazi.