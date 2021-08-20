Egypt's Mohamed Essam slapped with a ban after his Jomo Sono showboating trick

CAPE TOWN - Egyptian Premier Soccer League player Mohamed Essam must have been watching too many videos of the great Jomo Sono, who drove fans wild when he stood on the ball in an act of showboating at stadiums around South Africa. The 27-year-old Essam, a leftwinger who plays National Bank of Egypt FC, tried the same trick in a match last Wednesday when he joined the fray as a second-half substitute against Misr El-Maqasa, at the Othman Ahmed Othman Stadium. National Bank went to win the match 5-3.

Essam's act of standing on the ball in the 83rd minute enraged the opposition players who charged in to confront him. The referee agreed the showboating was infuriating and yellow-carded the player. After the match, Essam, a former Egypt Under-20 cap, was slapped with a ban. His club National Bank decided he will not be allowed to play again this season, which ends in two weeks. Al-Ahly Bank (National Bank) vient d’annoncer la suspension de Mohamed Essam pour ce geste technique jusqu’à la fin de la saison et une lourde amende à son encontre.



En effet ce geste technique a généré une embrouille en fin de match.#EgyPL



pic.twitter.com/al1D60fyCM — Onze Masr (@onzemasr) August 19, 2021 National Bank is currently in 15th position and hovering just above the relegation zone.