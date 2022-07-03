Enforcing CAF licenses rules on coaches is keeping up with world standards

Durban — South Africa might have missed huge chunks of football advancement and development since 1996, but the compulsory ownership of high-stature CAF licenses within continental competitions might just be the push in the right direction we've been waiting for. Cape Town City and are currently faced with the possibility of participating in next season's Caf Champions League without having head coach Eric Tinkler on the bench.

The UEFA Pro licence is required for coaches who are not from Africa, if a coach is from Africa then he is expected to have a CAF A licence, however, Tinkler has a UEFA A licence. A similar predicament faces newly appointed Royal AM coach Khabo Zondo. It is believed that the surprise exit of John Maduka from Royal AM may have been partly influenced by this very reason. A large contingent of South African fans, coaches, and club owners feel aggrieved at such a development. However, if anyone wishes for the further development of players and coaches in terms of quality in South Africa, then a raising of the bar to global standards has been in the pipeline.

Two of the biggest figures in South African football today in Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos and Pitso Mosimane recently shed light on the deficiencies that crippled both the DStv Premiership, and in effect, the national team. The pair reflected on separate platforms following Bafana's defeat at the hands of North African giants Morocco in their AFCON qualification ventures. The Former Bafana and Al Ahly mentor recently completed his Caf Pro License, the highest coaching certificate in Africa training, and he explained how Morocco are utilising European standards as the benchmark of their development, a trait he wishes could be adopted here.

"I’ve been there for the last three years. You will be amazed to see what this country has done, they have the biggest vision ever and you come to my country, I’m sorry we are 20 years behind Morocco. North Africa takes football very seriously," Mosimane said, as quoted by iDiski Times. He went on to add that: "The Moroccans are looking at this differently. They want their coaches in Europe, and in Europe, we can never have any excuses that we are not qualified." Coaches like Aliou Cisse (AFCON champion), Florent Ibenge (Confederations Cup Champion) and Hoalid Regragui, who led Wydad Casablanca to CAF Champions League glory, were some of the figures that acquired the CAF Pro Licence with Mosimane recently, a mind-blowing 'coincident' for the ignorant mind.

The adoption of acquiring top level qualifications might bring about a certain level of difficulty in the short term for clubs in the DStv Premiership but it should also be pointed out that with the qualification comes a wealth of knowledge that could shape the future prospects and success of South African football. @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport