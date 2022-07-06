Eswatini brush aside Mauritius, Lesotho upset Malawi at the Cosafa Cup

Durban — Eswatini made easy work of Mauritius as they cruised to a 3-0 victory, while Lesotho survived a late surge to secure a 2-1 upset over Malawi at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday. Eswatini were quickest out of the blocks and were rewarded when Mauritius' Jean Patete was adjudged to have handled in his own box, the referee pointing to the spot.

The captain of Eswatini, Lindokuhle Mkhonta, stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way and put his side 1-0 in the 8th minute. Halfway through the second half Eswatini found a second through winger Fanelo Mamba in the 77th minute. The speedy winger was put through on goal by Royal Leopard man Sifiso Matse, who was having a splendid day in midfield, after composing himself, Mamba slammed the ball past the goalkeeper and gave Eswatini the two goal advantage.

Six minutes later, Sabelo Ndzinisa also got in on the act grabbing his first goal of the tournament, Matse behind the creativity yet again. Ndzinisa ran onto a flick by Matse and he took his chance with aplomb, firing a shot that proved too hot to handle by Jean Louis into the bottom corner. Eswatini and Mauritius kicked off Group B action with both sides looking to grab the first three points on offer with the favourites to clinch the group Malawi kicking off later.

The Flames off Malawi got off to a bad start in their encounter, conceding an own goal in the opening 14 minutes. Lesotho put themselves in prime position for a victory when they doubled their advantage in the 55th minute. That man Makateng again running onto a ball over top, after composing himself he fired past the on-rushing Malawi keeper and gave his side a two goal buffer.

One of two good Likuena shots was parried by Nyasa Big Bullets' shot stopper Ernest Kakhobwe in the Malawi goal, Lesotho's Katleho Makateng was first to react and fired his shot of Malawi defender Kalibwa Mkhandawire and the ball ricochet into his own net. Former Orlando Pirates striker Chiukepo Msowoya came off the bench to find the back of the net for The Flame in the 87th minute. The experienced centre forward showed his guile as he escaped defenders before sneaking in at the near post and chipped the ball over Lesotho goalkeeper Benedict Moerane.

Malawi coach Marian Marinica cut a frustrated figure throughout the match as his side failed to produce anything creative enough to carve open a resolute Lesotho defence. Likuena on the other side focused more on keeping Malawi at bay with Golden Arrows striker Motebang Sera looking dangerous on the break. Malawi will have an opportunity to bounce quickly on Friday when they meet Eswatini in their second match of group B while Lesotho take aim at a Mauritius side reeling from defeat.