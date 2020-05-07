Eto’o confident Cameroon will host Africa Cup of Nations in January

JOHANNESBURG – Despite the uncertainty of hosting sporting events due to the novel coronavirus, Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o is confident his country will be able to host the Africa Cup of Nations starting in January next year.

The tournament is still scheduled to be held from January 9 to February 6, while sporting events scheduled this year remain doubtful.

"We will do everything to make them ready to offer us one of the most beautiful Africa Cup of Nations ever organised,” Eto’o told Radio France International.

"But the one that is beautiful for us will be the one that we will win. Cameroon will be ready for Afcon. Cameroon already has everything to host Afcon.

Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his peak, the now-retired 39-year-old played 118 times from 1997 to 2014 for Cameroon netting 56 goals. His goal-tally makes him Cameroon’s top goalscorer of all time, some way ahead of the legendary Roger Milla with 43 goals.