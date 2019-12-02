JOHANNESBURG - Pitso Mosimane has a score to settle with Wydad Casablanca. The Moroccan giants have broken Mamelodi Sundowns’ hearts several times since 2017 when they knocked them out of the Caf Champions League quarter-finals - a trophy the Brazilians were looking to be the first South African team to retain.
They crossed swords with Wydad again the following year. Wydad eliminated Sundowns in the group stage, finishing first in Group C while the Tshwane giants settled for third place. In the 2018-19 Champions League they were also in the same group. Wydad finished ahead of Sundowns after beating them in Morocco and then they proceeded to knock Sundowns out in the semi-finals. This Saturday they will meet for the ninth time and Sundowns will be searching for their first victory in Morocco.
“It’s a big one for me,” Mosimane said. “That one is like winning the top eight (MTN8) for me, I just cannot crack it. I just cannot crack it! It’s tough there, we haven’t won there. We haven’t won nor drawn there, but we have now scored a goal there. It’s getting there. We try again. You know what it means, it means you haven’t tried hard enough. You need more. If we say we are putting more, we need more than that. Maybe this is the time. This will be the ninth time we are facing them, they are stubborn that team. We don’t struggle against them back home. It’s the Champions League, they know how to play it. They are experienced.”
3️⃣ Goals, 3️⃣ Points and claiming top spot in group C!— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 1, 2019
#Sundowns #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/Br5Takmfzg