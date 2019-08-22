Rhulani Mokwena will hope that his Orlando Pirates team can end a four-match winless streak when they face Green Eagles on Saturday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates fans have expressed their unhappiness after the club announced that Saturday’s Caf Champions League clash against Green Eagles has been changed to a 9pm kickoff. The Buccaneers’ game was initially scheduled to start at 8.15pm at Orlando Stadium, but the club stated on their Twitter account on Thursday that it had been moved to 9pm instead.

Rhulani Mokwena’s Pirates outfit have to win to stay in the tournament, having lost the first leg of their preliminary tie 1-0 in Zambia last Saturday.

☠📣 FIXTURE UPDATE 📣

🏆 @CAF_Online Champions League Prelims

🆚️ @GreenEaglesFC4

📅 24 August 2019

🏟 Orlando Stadium

❌ Old Time | 20h15

✔ New Time | 21H00

⚫⚪🔴⭐#CAFCL #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/aetB0UwGvt — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 22, 2019

That game kick-started their four-match winless streak, as they were then beaten 3-0 by SuperSport United and 1-0 by Highlands Park.

They stopped the rot somewhat with a 0-0 draw against AmaZulu on Tuesday, and Mokwena will hope that they can get back to winning ways against Green Eagles on Saturday.

But their supporters are not happy with the late kickoff, with the match preceded by Mamelodi Sundowns’ Champions League clash with Otoho d’Oyo at 7pm in Atteridgeville.

“Why has the date and time changed? @CAF_Online should stop doing this to SA teams. Egypt and DRC teams never experience such,” tweeted @Ncedo09270701.

“Yoo!!! That’s very late,” added @Lumumba_cliff.

@AkonaAk said: “Eish at that time we drinking Beverages kobe kunzima.”

