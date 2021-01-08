Favourable groups for Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Champions League

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have know who their next opponents in the CAF Champions league today after the draw of the competition took place a short while ago in Cairo, Egypt.

Chiefs made history by reaching the group stages for the first time by beating Primeiro de Agosto earlier this week, as well as getting a win over PWB Bamenda.

Amakhosi are in Group C with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, Horoya from Guinea and Angolan side Petro Luanda.

Mamelodi Sundowns also got a favourable draw and were group with TP Mazembe, Al Hilal from Sudan, and Algerian club CR Belouizdad.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates will face Jwaneng FC in their CAF Conferation Cup match.