Favourable groups for Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Champions League
CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have know who their next opponents in the CAF Champions league today after the draw of the competition took place a short while ago in Cairo, Egypt.
Chiefs made history by reaching the group stages for the first time by beating Primeiro de Agosto earlier this week, as well as getting a win over PWB Bamenda.
Amakhosi are in Group C with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, Horoya from Guinea and Angolan side Petro Luanda.
Mamelodi Sundowns also got a favourable draw and were group with TP Mazembe, Al Hilal from Sudan, and Algerian club CR Belouizdad.
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates will face Jwaneng FC in their CAF Conferation Cup match.
2nd Preliminary Round:— CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2021
Leg 1⃣— 14th of February.
Leg 2⃣— 21st of February.#TotalCAFCC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tAgEM17ipI
The CAF Champions League groups:
Group A: Al Ahly (EGY, holders), V Club (COD), Simba (TAN), Al Merrikh (SUD)
Group B: TP Mazembe (COD), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Al Hilal (SUD), CR Belouizdad (ALG)
Group C: Wydad Casablanca (MAR), Horoya (GUI), Petro Luanda (ANG), Kaizer Chiefs (RSA)
Group D: Esperance (TUN), Zamalek (EGY), Mouloudia Alger (ALG), Teungueth (SEN)
Matchdays: Feb 12-13, Feb 23, March 5-6, March 16, April 2-3, April 9-10
Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals