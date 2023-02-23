Five Al Ahly players that could spell danger for Mamelodi Sundowns

Another titanic CAF Champions League battle is set to take centre stage when Mamelodi Sundowns travel to the Cairo Stadium to face Al Ahly. The Brazilians will look to continue their winning start in group B when they visit the Red Devils on Saturday in a 9pm kick-off.

The hosts are looking to bounce back from defeat in their last Champions League game and will hope some of their stars shine brightest in home comforts. IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi looks at five Al Ahly players that could spell danger for Sundowns.

Percy Tau The former Sundowns forward has silenced concerns of an imminent exit from Egyptian giants Al Ahly, with a string of impressive displays on both domestic and international fronts.

Tau has registered two goals in seven outings this season and forms part of a talented Al Ahly attacking line. The fact that Tau knows the strengths and weaknesses of Sundowns could also be a cause for concern for the South African side, and his familiarity with the players in the Sundowns side could be a huge advantage for Al Ahly. Aliou Dieng

The Mali international midfielder has been linked with moves to Europe for over a year, a testament to his quality and consistency. The 25-year-old has missed just two of the last 20 games for the hosts and with his technical ability, strength and progressive play he is an irreplaceable element for coach Marcel Koller. Mohamed Sherif

The enigmatic Sherif has been the go-to guy for Al Ahly in high-stakes matches in recent years and will be expected to make a huge impact as his side looks to get their campaign back on track. Although with just five goals in 14 matches this season, the lanky forward watched his side from the sidelines in the last game and will be unleashed against Sundowns. ALSO READ: Cameroon and Senegal fail in play-offs, Women’s World Cup hopes dashed

Mohamed Afsha The lively attacking midfielder seems to enjoy the high-pressure matches and will be rubbing his hands at the prospect of leading Al Ahly to yet another famous home victory. South African fans will remember Afsha well after he dismantled Kaizer Chiefs in the 2021 CAF Champions League final.

He has been a mainstay for the Red Devils and will want to add to his two goals and three assists this season. ALSO READ: AmaZulu hit hard by Makhehleni Makhaula exit Ali Maaloul

The veteran defender seems to get better with age as he continues to provide an elite attacking outlet for Al Ahly from his left-back position. With his game time also being managed, he was rested in the club’s last match and will be required to add his experience against a talented Sundowns attacking unit. @ScribeSmiso