Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to Egypt for a difficult clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. The Brazilians have enjoyed a decent run of results against Al Ahly of late, having lost just one of their last five matches against the Egyptians, drawing two and winning the last two in the process with several players living up to the occasion.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at five players who have lit up Sundowns versus Al Ahly fixtures over the years. Themba Zwane (Sundowns) Themba Zwane’s performances in Sundowns’ historic double over Al Ahly were one of the most impressive from any player in a Caf Champions League fixture.

Although he wasn't able to influence the matches with an assist or goal, and showed relentless work rate and never shied away from taking on defenders and created chances for his teammates. His technical ability was also on show, as his passing and dribbling gave Al Ahly’s defenders nightmares.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gaston Sirino (Sundowns) The Uruguayan-born Gaston Sirino arguably played his best football for Sundowns under the mentorship of Pitso Mosimane and he was influential as well as The Brazilians thumped Al Ahly 5-0 in 2019. Sirino was at his best against Al Ahly on the day, creating several chances for himself and his teammates.

Story continues below Advertisement

His tireless running and movement caused the Egyptian team problems all game, with the midfielder often running at defenders and finding space in dangerous positions. Mohamed Aboutrika (Al Ahly) Egyptian football icon, Mohamed Aboutrika produced one of the most memorable displays in clashes between these two titans from any player in the Champions League back in 2007.

His winning goal in front of thousands of Al Ahly fans as well as his hard work and determination to help his team secure a win was inspiring and will be remembered for a long time to come. ALSO READ: Shivering with anticipation … Makhehlene Makhaula can’t wait to get stuck in for Orlando Pirates in Soweto derby Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)

Al Ahly left-back Ali Maaloul produced one of the most outstanding performances of his career in the Champions League against Sundowns. The veteran defender scored two goals as Al Ahly dispatched Sundowns at home. The veteran defender has been a mainstay of the Al Ahly team for many years, and his performance against Sundowns was a reminder of his quality and importance to the club. WATCH: Orlando Pirates the talk of Twitter after showboating video goes viral

Khaled Bebo (Al Ahly) Perhaps the most impactful figure in all the fixtures between Sundowns and Al Ahly is Khaled Bebo, who was key in denying Sundowns a first-ever Champions League title in 2001. Bebo scored an impressive hat-trick in the second leg of the final as Al Ahly sealed a 4-1 victory on aggregate over Sundowns.