Five things Sundowns got right against Al Ahly in Cairo

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns achieved the improbable after beating Al Ahly away for the first time on Saturday night. The win in the African Champions League group stage was even sweeter for them as it came against their former coach Pitso Mosimane.

IOL’s football writer Mihlali Baleka looks at five key things that 'Downs got right to ensure that they pulled off a historic win that not only sealed them the victory, but also ensured that they took a gigantic step closer to the last eight of the competition. Remaining Calm With a handful of Al Ahly faithful allowed into the stadium, Downs lacked support from start to finish. But they didn’t panic, managing to find the rhythm that led to the winning goal that was scored by substitute Thapelo Morena.

Thapelo Morena came off the bench to score Sundowns' first-ever goal at the Cairo International stadium. It is also the first time they've defeated Al Ahly in Egypt.



Stand-in goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene stepped up for his team, making important saves that kept them in the game. What also inspired his performance was that he was the captain in the second half, after Andile Jali came off due to an injury. Smart substitutions Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela were spot on with their substitutions. They didn’t sit-back or throw more numbers forward, they balanced their approach. And that’s why they were able to attack and defend as a unity from thereon.

Camping in Egypt The Brazilians' decision to remain in Egypt for a week after playing Al-Merrikh there, proved to be a masterstroke. They were used to their conditions, while there were no side-effects of being fatigued due to traveling in and out of the country. Sticking with Shalulile