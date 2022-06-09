Former Al Ahly assistant coach says Percy Tau is not good enough

Johannesburg - Former Al Ahly assistant manager David Sesa has blasted Percy Tau, indicating that he feels that the South African is simply not good enough to wear the jersey of the Red Devils. “Tau was very good in Belgium but right now, his performance has gotten worse and he’s not on the level to play for Al Ahly. (Luis) Miquissone is not performing well too. The two players are not on Al Ahly level right now,” said Sesa as quoted by Egyptian source Kingfut.

Tau came under fire after misfiring in front of goal during Al Ahly’s 2-0 Caf Champions League final defeat against Wydad AC last week. Tau moved to Al Ahly from Brighton and Hove Albion last August and has done well in Egypt so far. He has scored eight goals this season, which is the second highest in the Al Ahly squad, behind only Mohamed Sherif (11). He has also contributed six assists so far this season which is the joint most for the club along with left back Ali Maâloul. While Sesa clearly does not have faith in Tau, he appears to be more confident in Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane who has also come under fire with some calling for the Egyptian giants to wield the axe.

“Mosimane is a good coach and he won two Caf Champions League titles with the team. Compared to René Weiler, Mosimane’s playing style is different. When I worked with Weiler, we were more focused on attacking and scoring more goals,” he said. Meanwhile, Bongani Zungu has claimed that he is open to potentially joining Al Ahly. The 29-year-old is currently a free-agent after having recently parted ways with French club Amiens and has also been linked with a potential return to South Africa.

“I am a guy that takes risks ever since I was young. I always want to move and take risks. At the end of the day, this football thing will come to an end one day so why not try to experience other countries, football elsewhere and try new things,” Zungu told SABC Sport. Whether Zungu potentially moves to Al Ahly could ultimately come down to whether the club opts to keep Mosimane as their coach. The duo previously had a successful working relationship at Sundowns between 2013 and 2016. @eshlinv

