Former Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids set to join Tanzanian outfit Simba SC

Former Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids has reportedly left his position as assistant coach of Raja Casablanca. He is set to join Tanzanian giants Simba SC in the Tanzanian Premier League. According to iDiski Times, the 43-year-old impressed during his interview with ‘The Lion Army’ and has penned a two-year deal as head coach with the 22-time Tanzanian league champions.

Davids, alongside former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, helped Raja Casablanca win Morocco’s Botola Pro League without losing a single game. However, that was not all as Davis also helped the side claim the Throne Cup, beating AS FAR which was led by incoming Kaizer Chief’s head coach Nasreddine Nabi. David is expected to bring in Darian Wilken and Mueez Kajee as part of his technical team.

Simba have been without a mentor since the departure of Algerian coach Abdelhak Benchikha, who left the club in April citing family reasons. Davids will be hoping that he can replicate the same kind of success that he was able to achieve in Morroco. However, that might not prove to be as easy, as Simba’s bitter rivals Young Africans, have been the dominant force in Tanzanian football recently and were recently crowned as league champions.