Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic convicted of sexual assault

Durban – Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has been found guilty of sexual assault by the New Brighton Magistrate Court in Gqeberha. The Serbian Sredojevic has been sentenced to three years behind bars, which are suspended for five years.

Sredojevic had been accused of inappropriately touching a 39-year-old woman while he was coaching Zambia during the 2021 U21 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Wolfson Stadium in December last year. A statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) read: "A 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee. "He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts. It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss, who in turn warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

"Later on that day, the lady went to deliver coffee again at the same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks." NPA spokesman Anelisa Ngcakani said that the sentences are suspended for five years provided that Sredojevic is not convicted of a similar offence during the suspension period. Prior to parting ways with Orlando Pirates, Sredojevic had also been accused of sexual assault by a 51-year-old Johannesburg hotel cleaner in August 2019.