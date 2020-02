Former Pirates mentor Sredojevic appointed Zambia coach









Milutin Sredojevic was unveiled as Zambia coach this week in Lusaka on a two-year deal. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix LUSAKA – Former Orlando Pirates mentor Milutin Sredojevic of Serbia has been confirmed as the new Zambia coach. The Serb was unveiled this week in Lusaka after agreeing to lead the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions on a two-year deal. “Knowing what football means to you all as your second religion, I am fully aware of the responsibilities that are in front of me and I appreciate the past and all the great stakeholders who have built the brand of Zambian football,” Sredojevic said. Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

“Knowing the responsibilities ahead of me, I come in front of you to become a partial mosaic of Zambian football.”

Sredojevic takes over from Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck who left the Zambia post March last year, following the expiry of his eight-month stint as Chipolopolo coach.

Sredojevic returns to the bench just two months after he was fired by Egyptian club Zamalek following half a season with the five-time African Champions League winners.

For the ex-Orlando Pirates coach, it’s a third national team assignment after previously overseeing Rwanda and Uganda.

Milutin Sredojevic takes over from Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck who left the Zambia post March last year. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

His first official competitive game will be next month when Zambia plays Botswana in a 2021 Afcon Group H qualifier at home and away during the week of March 23.

The Chipolopolo are rock bottom of Group H on 0 points after two games played, while defending Afcon champions Algeria lead on maximum six points.

Zimbabwe are second with four points while Botswana are third on one point heading into their Group H doubleheader date against Chipolopolo.

African News Agency (ANA)