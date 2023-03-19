Gallants suffer a heavy defeat in Libya, with their efforts punctured by disallowed goals

Cape Town — Libyan champions Al Akhdar SC turned the tables on the visiting South African team Marumo Gallants after running out 4-1 winners at the Benina Martyrs Stadium, Libya, on Sunday evening. In their first CAF Confederation Cup Group A meeting in South Africa just over a month ago, Gallants ran out winners, also by a 4-1 scoreline.

Al Akhdar's victory was their first Group A win this season and their four goals were more than they scored in their previous four games. The result could have been different after two Gallants' goals in the second half were disallowed. Despite this setback, Gallants still head the Group A standings with nine points after five games.

With this maiden win, Al Akhdar moves off the bottom of the table and has five points. FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo, the Congolese club, is rock- bottom, and also has five points. Al Akhdar has a better goal difference though. After a goalless first half in which Al Akhdar enjoyed a slight possession advantage, the hosts went ahead 2-0 in the second stanza through goals by fullback Anas Al Werfalli and Angolan winger Ary Papel.

Gallants’ central defender Mpho Mvelase reduced the deficit just past the hour mark and this advance really helped the visitors to raise their game. Mohammed Al Kista, Al Akhdar's livewire midfielder, was next in on the scoring act at a time when Gallants threatened a fightback around the 70th minute (3-1) The fightback did emerge but to no avail as Gallants' two subsequent goals were ruled offside.