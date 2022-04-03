George Maluleka makes an emotional scoring return to Sundowns

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns’ midfielder George Maluleka cut an emotional figure after scoring his opening goal in his first start for the team this season during their 3-0 win over Al Merrikh in the the group stage of the Caf Champions League at home. Maluleka has had a disappointing second season with Sundowns. He’s spent more time kicking his heels on the stands so far, than being on the bench or the field. Before the match on Saturday, he had only made two cameos in the league.

Story continues below Advertisment

But he showed his hunger and desire to help the team whenever he's called upon, opening his account for the Brazilians with a sublime header from a corner-kick, while Bradley Ralani and Kermit Erasmus completed the win in Soweto. Back in 2020, Maluleka's move to Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs was seen as a career-ending move. He started life well in his first season, before he struggled this term. But Maluleka is happy that he scored upon his return on Saturday. ALSO READ: Chiefs to play every league match as a cup final

“I am lost for words,” Maluleka told the club’s social media platforms in an emotional tribute where he was embraced by his teammates, the coaching staff and management at the FNB Stadium. “I am very happy that we won the game. "I played today and we got a positive result. I hope that I played well, but I feel good. But there’s still a lot to improve on. It’s a very special goal. My first goal for the club. This one is going to my archives, surely. What a way to come back!” Saturday’s win at the Calabash ensured that the Brazilians finished the group stage with a 100% undefeated record, while they got the most points (16) across all the four groups as they strolled into the quarter-final of the African showpiece.

Story continues below Advertisment

With fringe players such as Maluleka playing their part whenever given the nod, Downs will feel that they can win all the remaining trophies this season: the African showpiece, the league and Nedbank Cup. They've already won the MTN8.

Story continues below Advertisment