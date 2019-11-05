Coach Kwesi Appiah named his team to face Bafana Bafana. Photo: BackpagePix

ACCRA – Ghana have named a 23-man Black Stars squad for the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Bafana Bafana and São Tomé e Principe. The first match is against South Africa on Thursday, 14 November, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium. The next match against

São Tomé e Principe will be on Monday, 18 November, in the capital Sao Tome.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has handed call ups to a number of players including former Hearts of Oak forward Torric Jibril, Spain based duo Iddrisu Baba and Mohammed Salisu, as well as German based Christopher Antwi Adjei.

Captain Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, Richard Ofori, Felix Annan and Andy Yiadom, who were all in the Black Stars squad that featured in the last Afcon tournament in Egypt, have all been named along with Harrison Afful also making a return to the national team.

Ghana's squad, goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Razak Abalora (Azam FC, Tanzania)