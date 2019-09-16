Mamelodi Sundowns got a win in the Seychelles over the weekend. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy continued their dream start in the Caf Confederation Cup when they defeated Madagascar’s CNaPS Sport 1-0 in a first leg, Round of 16 clash at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday. Galaxy, who play in the second-tier of South African football, and in their maiden appearance in the continental competition, secured the win with a goal by Sanele Barns. The return leg is scheduled for Madagascar in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, in Caf Champions League action, Mamelodi Sundowns recorded a 5-0 first leg, Round of 16 victory over Cote d’Or at Stade Linite in Seychelles on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns’ goals were scored by Samuel Mabunda (2), Lyle Lakay (2) and Wayne Arendse.

Afterwards Arendse said: “We came here not knowing much about our opponents, so we decided to keep the ball and get them to chase before we broke through to score. We did not concede which is a good away result."

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was also satisfied with his team’s first-leg win.

“It is always nice to win with a big score, but our opponents resisted our pressure in the first half,” said Mosimane. “They came at us in the second half and we managed to penetrate their defence as the match opened up.”

As for Cote d’Or coach James Barra, he admitted that they were up against a superior team.

“We were still in the match with 20 minutes remaining, but we seemed to lose our concentration and gave away the goals against a very good team,” said Barra. “They punished our mistakes.”

African News Agency (ANA)