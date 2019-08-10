Augustine Mulenga of Orlando Pirates was unable to help his team get the better of his Zambian counterparts as Green Eagles emerged victorious on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

LUSAKA – Orlando Pirates went down 1-0 to Green Eagles of Zambia in their Confederation of African Football (Caf) first leg preliminary match at the Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia, on Saturday afternoon. Spencer Sautu’s strike in the 46th minute was the difference between the two sides, after he finished off a good build up from Samson Chilupe.

Wayne Sandilands, in goal for Pirates, was the busier of the two goalkeepers throughout the game, and did well to keep the hosts scoreless at the break as he pulled off two good saves to deny Chilupe.

Hosea Silwimba too, put the former Platinum Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns No 1 to the test, but Pirates managed to hold their own until the strike by Chilupe.

At the other end of the park, Pirates’ Zambian attackers Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga did their utmost against the solid Eagles back four, but could not get the better of home team goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange.

☠ FT || @GreenEaglesFC4 1 - 0 @orlandopirates

The solitary goal at the start of the 2nd half was enough to see the home side through to the win. It’s back to the drawing board now for the Bucs who go into the 2nd leg on the backfoot

⚫⚪🔴⭐#CAFCL #Matchday#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/p2Qn3FYRYu — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 10, 2019

Pirates will now turn their attention to Wednesday’s Premiership game away to SuperSport United.

They will need to put up a better showing on the African competition front, when they will look to set the record straight against Eagles in the second leg of the preliminary round at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on August 24.

