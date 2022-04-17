Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Happy Jele gives away penalty as Orlando Pirates go down to Simba SC in Confed Cup

Shomari Kapombe of Simba SC is challenged by Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates during their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final match at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Sunday. Photo: Elia Benndict/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban — Orlando Pirates will have work to do next week after Simba SC downed them 1-0 in their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The home side took the lead after 68 minutes as Shomari Kapombe stepped up and converted from the penalty spot, sending Richard Ofori the wrong way. The penalty was awarded after Happy Jele committed a foul in the area.

Pirates started the game on the back foot as Ofori had to make a couple of saves in the opening ten minutes to ensure that his side did not concede.

The South African side had their first opportunity of the game just before 20 minutes as they were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box. Deon Hotto struck the set-piece for goal, forcing a save from Simba goalkeeper Aishi Manula.

A few minutes later, Kwame Peprah struck a weak shot which was easily held onto by Manula. Just before the half-time break, Ofori pulled out a good reflex save to deny Peter Banda.

Fortune Makaringe had a chance to secure a share of the spoils for Pirates but his shot from an acute angle was easily saved by Manula.

Despite the result, Pirates are very much alive in the tie. They will fancy their chances of turning things around in the second leg.

Pirates will next be in action in the second leg of the tie at the Orlando Stadium next Sunday as they host Simba at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

