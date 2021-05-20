I’m very confident we’ll beat Al Ahly, says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi

CAPE TOWN – Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is confident his team can overcome Al Ahly and reach the final four of the Caf Champions League.

The two teams meet in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarter finals at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday afternoon.

Al Ahly, under the tutelage of former Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane, overcame the South African champions 2-0 in the first leg last Saturday, and will be looking to hold on to advance in the competition they won last season.

Despite facing a steep mountain, Mngqithi was confident and optimistic about their chances of advancing into the next stage.

“We have a bigger responsibility to make sure that at the end of the day, we achieve the outcome that we want,” the coach was quoted by the club’s website on Thursday.

“I am very confident and optimistic that if we apply ourselves very well and stay focused, improve on the kind of mistakes that we made. When we don’t make those kinds of mistakes we win matches.” Mngqithi said.

The co-coach, who took charge of the club alongside Rhulani Mokwena after Mosimane left for Egypt at the end of last season was pleased with what he saw from his men last weekend, going as far as to say it was one of the club’s best ever away performances, despite going down.

“I am still very excited with the way I saw the team performing in Cairo because I don’t think we have ever performed like that away from home and [we were] unfortunate to concede the types of goals that we conceded.

“In my opinion, you can’t have better ball possession in Cairo if you are not playing well.”

Saturday’s clash between the two giants of African football will kick off at 3pm.

IOL Sport