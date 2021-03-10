In-form Orlando Pirates carry SA’s hopes in Ghana

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates will be looking to make it three out three for South Africa this evening against Algerian giants ES Setif, two-time Champions League winners, at a neutral venue in Ghana. Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs were triumphant in CAF matches last Saturday and, in a week where South Africa's Patrice Motsepe is about to ascend African football's throne, a Pirates victory will add a fitting touch for the Rainbow Nation. Pirates were not able to play their Confederation Cup Group A match in Algeria because of visa restrictions. Hence, CAF ordered the Algerians to find an alternative venue that is within reach of the South Africans and the match will be played at Stade Accra Sports Stadium, a venue in the Ghanaian capital. Red-hot Pirates are in the form of their lives and have just run up back-to-back league wins for the first time since November 2020.

Several Pirates players have stepped up their performances and of late the team has had a sense of invincibility about it.

Their 3-0 win over Chippa United had a championship look and if they continue in this vein, they will emerge as serious contenders on the domestic front.

Captain Happy Jele is leading from the front. He is as solid as ever at the heart of the Pirates defence. He is showing a fine sense of anticipation, and taking out opposition marksmen before they reach the scoring zones.

Jele has struck up a fine understanding with the team's No 1 goalkeeper, Ghana international Richardi Ofori, who continues to complete matches with clean sheets.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer will have a fully fit squad to choose from and have the luxury of several match ready subs to call on when fresh legs are needed.

Before they departed South Africa, Zinnbauer said: "We are in the right direction. We told the players to save their energy for Wednesday's game."