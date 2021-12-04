In-form Percy Tau makes Egyptian Premier League team of the month

Johannesburg — Percy Tau is enjoying the new lease of life in Egypt. The Al Ahly attacker was selected in the Egyptian Premier League Team of the Month for November, thanks to his dazzling form in front of goal for the Red Devils. After enduring a nightmarish stint in the second half of the season at English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, Tau opted to return to the continent this season, joining the African Club of the Century on a full-time basis.

This move was met differently by the members of the football fraternity: some felt it as a downgrade, while others felt that it’d revive his career under Pitso Mosimane, who worked with him at Mamelodi Sundowns before he went to Europe. Thus far, though, his return to Africa has been working for him. Tau has lit up the Egyptian League. He's scored five goals in his last six matches so far, while bagging the Man of the Match and Player of Week accolades twice respectively.

In the greater scheme of things, that scintillating form by Tau and Co. has ensured that Al Ahly are sitting comfortably at the summit of the standings with a 100% record. They’ve won all six matches since the start of the league season. No doubt that impressive start has also taken the pressure off the shoulders of Mosimane who was beleaguered after losing out on the title to arch-rivals Zamalek, despite retaining the continental crown at the expense of Kaizer Chiefs.