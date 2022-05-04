Is Pitso Mosimane running out of time at Al Ahly? Club president calls an 'emergency meeting'

Durban — Al Ahly President Mahmoud Al-Khatib held an 'emergency meeting' on Sunday following yet another disappointing result in the Egyptian Premier League as they played to a 1-1 draw at 13th placed Ceramica Cleopatra. Pitso Mosimane's men are in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions league but their performances and results on the domestic front have raised alarms in the Red Devils hierarchy.

Club president Al-Khatib led an intervention — with head coach Pitso Mosimane absent — following the club being overtaken by rivals Zamalek on the table even though Ahly still have three games on hand. "Al-Khatib discussed with the committee's members, Mohsen Saleh and Zakaria Nassef with board member Hossam Ghaly and club director of football Sayed Abdelhafiz the recent decline in the team's results in the Egyptian League." the club statement read. "Al Ahly's president told the players that the board provides them with everything they need to achieve success and that they have already shown that in the last two seasons with the titles they have achieved."

"However, he is not happy with the team's performances in the last matches, which come before the most important period of the season." The Egyptians giants next take to the field on the weekend when they welcome ES Setif to Cairo and Al Khatib believes their continental commitments should not be used to justify their local shortfalls. "Al Khatib mentioned to the players that they did not show the determination and spirit in their previous matches and they have to bounce back and return to winning ways, adding that the continental success should not affect our performance in the domestic competitions," the statement concluded.

