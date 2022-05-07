Jessica Motaung wants to follow United States model to grow women’s football in Africa

Johannesburg – South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has congratulated Kaizer Chiefs’ marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung following her appointment to the CAF Women Football Standing Committee. The appointment runs from 2022 to 2024. Jordaan said Motaung’s appointment comes at a time when both CAF and FIFA are focusing on taking women’s football forward.

“We are here on a wonderful day where we acknowledge and celebrate your appointment at the continental level and we hope that from there you will achieve even greater achievement,” Jordaan said. “The president of CAF (Patrice Motsepe) is clear that women’s football and schools’ football are the key focus areas of this CAF administration under his watch.” Motaung said she was looking forward to working with SAFA and CAF and contributing towards achieving more for the women’s game.

“I see that (women’s football) is one of the fastest-growing properties in the world. So how can we package it, show the games more and hopefully now we can have events, we can make sure that people are attending.

