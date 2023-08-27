Having tasted both the sweetness and sourness that comes with playing continental football, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is looking for more. Pirates progressed to the second round of the Caf Champions League group-stage qualifiers on Friday night after beating Djabal Club d’iconi 4-0 on aggregate.

Pirates won 3-0 in the return leg at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, thanks to Zakhele Lepasa’s brace and Patrick Maswanganyi’s goal. Lepasa had scored the winner in the first leg. For Spaniard Riveiro, the tie marked his debut in African football, having guided Pirates in domestic competitions after taking over the reins during the pre-season last term. After making a winning start, Riveiro can’t wait to get stuck in and coach in the group stage.

But first, they must beat either Jwaneng Galaxy or Vipers in the last round of the qualifiers. “Overall, it was two good legs. We didn’t concede and we were solid even though the opponent didn’t create a lot of chances,” Riveiro said on Friday night.

“But credit must go to the boys... it’s not easy. It was the most complicated match against a low block side – we had to take the initiatives and not lose focus. We didn’t allow them to run into transitions. “So yeah, (I very am) happy to be in the next round of the competition with Orlando Pirates, and I am looking for more!”

And while the Buccaneers have scored four goals and conceded none in their first two matches, Riveiro knows that it will not always be a smooth ride for them. Already they had to overcome the difficulties of using transit flights to and from Comoros, resulting in the postponement of their midweek league fixture against Moroka Swallows. “There’s been time for me to understand the complexity of the tournament, which is not only about what’s happening on the field. It’s much more – I knew it, but now I really know,” Riveiro said.

“But yeah, I am learning and trying to keep the focus on the things that can help my players to look better, and not lose concentration due to external factors around the game. “The most important thing for us is to focus on what we like to do, which is to play football in our best and having the proper mindset for this competition, because it requires a different one.” But with the game of football having the same rules on the pitch, Riveiro is not entirely overwhelmed by the challenges they’ll face on the continent. Hence, they must be sharp mentally.

“It’s not so different compared to our domestic league,” Riveiro argued, “but there are some things that are very particular, I have to say.

“But tactically, the game is going to be conditioned by other things like the field. We found a very rough field in Comoros, (where it was) difficult to circulate the ball and be in control. “In the end, you must adapt yourself to different types of circumstances and different referees. It’s not the same – there are things to learn. But I think the mental side plays a big role.” Pirates will turn their focus to domestic football on Tuesday night as they’ll host Cape Town City in Orlando, needing to win after drawing with Chippa United in their last game.