Jose Riveiro wants Orlando Pirates to take care of the small details in pursuit of glory

Jose Riveiro is ready to soak up all the information that will help him steer Orlando Pirates to greener pastures in the Caf Champions League this season. Riveiro had an underwhelming reception in the PSL. His naysayers regarded him as a “plumber” – a coach who boasts international qualifications with no winning record.

But the Spaniard quickly turned his detractors to admirers, winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, while guiding Pirates to a runners-up berth in the Premiership in just his first season. And having exceeded expectations, Riveiro is in for a tougher second season in charge, given that there are not only three, but five honours to challenge for. Pirates have had a mixed start to the season, cruising to the MTN8 semi-finals – where they will face Stellenbosch FC – while they’ve won, drawn and lost one in the league.

Nonetheless, Riveiro’s character as a coach is set to be tested in the hostile CAF Champions League. But boy, he has grabbed that challenge by the scruff of the neck so far. Riveiro led his team to a 1-0 win over Djabal Club d’Iconi in the first leg of the preliminary round in Comoros last Saturday. He made his assessment of what they need to do going forward to succeed.

“Yes, it’s (the continental competition) different,” Riveiro said at Rand Stadium yesterday ahead of the second leg at Orlando Stadium today. “But the way we organise ourselves as a team before and after games, taking care of small details, (those) things are key. “We need to guarantee that the players can rest, travel safely and as quickly as possible. All those things are going to play a relevant role in our performance.

“It’s something new for me, but I was already informed by the players, coaches and everyone around to prepare myself for a competition that requires a different mindset.” Riveiro has already prepared himself as he knows that it will take more than a win against the islanders to equip him with all that he needs to know about continental football. “I am learning, but it’s a learning process for all of us as a group. It’s our first experience together, and my first on the continent as an individual,” he said.

“So, I am learning every minute because I am a person that’s observant. So, I am trying to learn as quickly as possible to help my players be as good as possible.” With Pirates having left it late to snatch the winner with Zakhele Lepasa’s goal in Comoros, they will know that they were not at their best on the day, especially having failed to bury most of their chances.

So sure, they’ll host Djabal Club d’Iconi with the advantage of an away goal today, but Riveiro knows that they have to do better than last Saturday. “You must be ready to react and adapt yourself to any different circumstances. The first leg was not an exception,” Riveiro said. “We are going to the second leg with a one-goal advantage, but it doesn’t mean that we are already in the next round.