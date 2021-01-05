Kaizer Chiefs advance to Champions League group stages

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs defeated Angolan champions CD Primero de Agosto 1-0 in the CAF Champions League second leg qualifier in Luanda on Tuesday evening.

Chiefs will now advance to the Champions League group stages with a 1-0 aggregate. The first leg encounter in Joburg ended in a goalless draw.

Overall, De Agosto had the better of the first-half exchanges and should have taken the lead six minutes before halftime, but striker Agostinho Paciência shot wide after outsprinting the opposition defence in a race down the middle of the field. Defender Erick Mathoho helped to pressure Paciência as he landed his scoring attempt.

A minute later, Chiefs defence cleared their lines with a lengthy upfield kick, which Khama Billiat picked up near the halfway line. Billiat set off down the left flank before crossing into the goalmouth where co-striker Leonardo Castro kneed the ball past goalkeeper Tony Cabaça and into the net (1-0).

90 + 5’| #AGOSTO 0 : 1 #CHIEFS



Full time score: 1º de Agosto 0 : 1 Kaizer Chiefs (Castro 41’).



Amakhosi, the first South African team to beat Agosto in Luanda, advance to the CAF Champions League group stages. #KCOneTeam #CAFCL #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/9Y6qqE1ENR — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 5, 2021

De Agosto started well in the second half but could not unlock Chiefs' defence. Once Chiefs saw off that onslaught, they enjoyed several sorties into the opposition goalmouth without further success.