Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has never seen a team miss so many chances

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was mystified by his team's inability to score in their Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg fixture against Cameroon visitors PWD Bamenda at FNB Stadium on Saturday. The match ended goalless, but it was enough to give Chiefs the green light into the first round by virtue of a 1-0 win on aggregate. Chiefs won last week's first leg 1-0 courtesy of an Eric Mathoho goal in Cameroon. At the end of what Hunt described as a "dull match", the coach pointed to his team's inability to score goals. "I don't know what it is but we can't be missing the chances we get," said Hunt. "We worked hard for the opportunities you get in front of goal. "In my 30 years as a coach I have never seen anything like that.”

Chiefs will now meet Angolan champions Primeiro de Agosto over two legs to qualify for the group stages of Africa's elite club competition. The first leg is on 22 December at FNB Stadium and the return leg will be in Angola on 6 January.

“It is disappointing but you know the most important thing was to get through," said Hunt.

"The first half's score could have been whatever - we had so many opportunities.

"In the second half it was the same again, but we are not scoring. It has been a problem all season."

Bamenda's goalkeeper Haschou Kerrido was in good form and was partially responsible for Amakhosi coming away empty-handed. At the other end, Itumeleng Khune again produced an outstanding performance between the sticks for Chiefs.

“You cannot be expected to keep clean sheets every week if you are not scoring goals with the chances we had," said Hunt.

"We are disappointed. We expected a little bit more, but it is what it is.

“We got two clean sheets home and away, but you also have to look at the opposition. Let us be fair, knowing our PSL standard we have got to be better than a goalless draw. "You cannot be creating opportunities, but then not scoring. It is just the final pass that is lacking and it has been like that all season."

Bamenda finished strongly at the end of the first and second halves, but could not strike cohesion on their sorties into Chiefs' half. They were also vulnerable when dealing with pressure in defence.

"Bamenda were physically tough and totally different from what we normally play against," said Hunt.

"We managed to open them up a lot of times both at home and away. "But you can see our front players or players in that area (the striking zone) haven't scored so many goals despite the chances we get."

@Herman_Gibbs